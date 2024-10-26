The Hats & Barrels in Solva has over 100 reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

The pub is known for being based near the River Solva and having modern internal décor.

The pub has impressive modern decor. (Image: Google Maps) Several reviews commend the pub for its tasty food, lovely surroundings and professional service.

One review from this month (October 2024) said: “We have eaten here for four nights during our stay in Solva, having weighed it up against the other places to eat on offer locally.

“The food, beer, quality of service and atmosphere has been great each time. The beer garden is also very pretty. Highly recommended.”

Many reviews praise the pub for it's tasty food. (Image: Google Maps) One review from September 2024 added: “It’s a Tardis of a place. You walk into a traditional-looking building, and it opens up inside.

“The menu was varied, lots of fish, but well cooked and very fresh. We arrived at 7pm on a Saturday evening and it was buzzing, but it soon emptied out.

The Hats & Barrels has over 100 reviews on Tripadvisor. (Image: Google Maps) Meanwhile, a review from August 2024 praised the pub’s great atmosphere.

They wrote: “From the moment we walked in, we felt very welcome. The staff were polite and very professional. The food was very good. I had pork belly while my wife had a rosemary chicken skewer.

“Both meals were very tasty and very well presented. We had a raspberry gin cheesecake for dessert to share and coffee after. I would recommend the Hats and Barrels to anyone.

“We visited on a Saturday night and although busy, waiting times for food and drink were minimal. The locals made us feel very welcome. It was a great night out.”

For more information about The Hats & Barrels, visit the pub’s website or Facebook page.