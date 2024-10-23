Bethan Picton appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced after admitting a series of Class A and B drug offences.

The 27-year-old former school learning support assistant was jailed for three years for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, MDMA, LSD and cannabis, as well as drug possession.

“It’s astonishing that someone who has chosen to work with children has made those choices,” said Judge Catherine Richards as she sentenced Picton.

The court previously heard that police approached Picton’s car at Brunel Quay in Neyland on April 27 last year after receiving intelligence that she was involved in drug dealing.

Inside the car, officers found a one-gram bag of cannabis and a grinder in her car, and she was arrested for possession, prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said.

Upon searching her house, officers found LSD worth £50, £80-worth of cocaine, and £10-worth of MDMA.

Picton’s phone was seized and analysis showed messages dating back to September 2022 showing she was dealing drugs.

Amongst the messages, Picton was shown to have sold drugs to a 15-year-old, who appeared to be buying for their 17-year-old partner.

Ms Carpanini said Picton enquired about their age, but “when told they are 15, she nevertheless continues with the sale”.

Former school worker Bethan Picton was jailed for drug dealing. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

In interview, the defendant said the drugs found were for her personal use and there would be no evidence of drug dealing on her phone.

She said the only money going in to her bank account would’ve been from two friends she had lent money to, but Ms Carpanini told the court that enquiries showed several people had paid a total of around £5,700 in to her account over the six-month period.

Picton had one previous conviction for two offences of drug-driving after she was caught behind the wheel high on cannabis and cocaine which led to her losing her job as a learning support assistant.

The court heard Picton, of Nubian Crescent in Hakin, had been a drug addict, and Jon Tarrant, in mitigation, said the delay in her pleading guilty was because she was “absolutely terrified” of what was going to happen to her..

“This is clearly a situation which developed,” he said.

“She chose to become involved in that for what is a relatively short period in those seven months or so.

“Anybody who deals in Class A drugs to this level, there is only one way to go.”

Jailing Picton for a total of three years, Judge Richards said: “The use of Class A drugs ruins the lives of individuals, their families and friends.”