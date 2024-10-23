Richard Jones, 50, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court charged with killing 30-year-old Sophie Evans.

Jones pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, but accepted an alternative offence of manslaughter.

Michael Jones KC indicated that this plea was not acceptable for the Crown Prosecution Service, and a trial would be sought.

Judge Geraint Walters set a provisional trial date for January 20, and in the meantime Jones, of Y Rhodfa in Burry Port, will remain in custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Bigyn Road in Llanelli on Friday, July 5. There they found Ms Evans’ body.

Jones – who police confirmed was known to Ms Evans – was arrested later that day on suspicion of murder.

Ms Evans’ family paid tribute to her, and described her as “beautiful in every way”.

“Our beautiful and amazing sister and daughter Sophie was tragically taken from us, and our lives will never be the same,” they said.

“We are heartbroken by our loss.

“Our Sophie, only 30 years young, will be greatly missed by us all.

“She was a loving mother to her two girls, who she adored with all her heart. An amazing sister, who was the rock of our family. So bright and funny, always making us laugh.

“Sophie was a loving daughter, with a huge heart, who we all adored.

“She lived life to the fullest, and will be remembered for being so kind and caring to her loved ones.

“Sophie loved spending time with her children and family, had a passion for beauty therapy, and enjoyed keeping up with her fitness and the latest fashion trends.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.

“We would now like time to grieve, and ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”