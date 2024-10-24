At the start of next year, the quartet will aim to row 3,200 miles across the Atlantic in a 10-metre boat.

They will be unsupported, carrying nearly 1,000 dehydrated meals, sophisticated communication equipment, a water desalination machine and a fridge.

The latter item is crucial - it's not to keep the team's extensive chocolate supplies from melting - because it will store vital medication for one of the rowers.

For social worker Sophie Pierce, 32, from Johnston has the life-shortening condition cystic fibrosis.

If she and her fellow rowers successfully complete their maritime challenge, she will have set a world record as the first cystic fibrosis patient to row the Atlantic.

And if the team make it to the finishing line in Antigua, there’s a second world record waiting to be claimed – 70-year-old Janine Williams from Neyland will be the oldest woman ever to make the crossing.

Together with Polly Zipperlen, 50, from Llangwm and Miyah Periam, 24, from Milford Haven, they are Team Cruising Free.

The Neyland Rowing Club quartet aiming for two world records at the end of a successful Atlantic crossing - Janine, Sophie, Miyah and Polly. (Image: Team Cruising Free)

All members of Neyland Rowing Club, their mission statement is “striving to showcase values that we believe in - hope, courage and tenacity - whilst raising substantial funds for our three chosen charities.”

These are the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and cystic fibrosis charity Emily's Entourage.

“We are passionate about inspiring women to take part in extreme sports, especially those living with chronic health conditions and disability,” the team said.

The finishing touches are being put to The Spirit of Bluestone, which will be the team's home on the 3,200-mile Atllantic crossing. (Image: Team Cruising Free)

Fundraising, training, planning and even relationship coaching to resolve any disputes at sea have been a massive part of life for the four since they decided in October 2022 to go for the Atlantic Dash challenge, where just two other crews are taking part in 2025.

“We’re just hooked for what lies ahead,” said Polly, who is a sexual health nurse.

“If you’re a rower, it’s a challenge that is always at the back of your mind.”

The team is 'hooked' for what lies ahead, said Polly, pictured second left with Janine, Sophie and Miyah.(Image: Team Cruising Free)

“From my point of view, coming out of Covid, you get to the point when you want to feel alive and do something positive and different."

Through fund-raising and sponsorship, Team Cruising Free have been able to buy their £150,000 Rossiter ocean rowing boat – ten metres long, with two cabins and three rowing posts.

It is named the Spirit of Bluestone in tribute to their main sponsor, with Dale Sailing and Neyland Yacht Club also coming in as leading sponsors.

It will be their home for between 45 and 60 days as they follow the trade winds and currents across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean.

And there's plenty of Team Cruising Free merchandise to help with fundraising. (Image: Team Cruising Free)

The boat is now just having its final fixtures and fittings put in before, on November 22, it will be shipped out to Lanzarote.

It will be re-united with Team Cruising Free when they fly out in early January, ahead of the start date of January 23.

“We’re just so excited and feel very privileged and grateful to everyone who is supporting us, “ said Polly. “And that includes our families who are going to be without us for a considerably long time.

“There’s already a big reunion planned in Antigua when we cross that finishing line!

“We’re hoping by then, as well, that the money will come rolling in for our charities – we-re aiming to raise £100,000 for them."

You can support Team Cruising Free and the charities via Linktree

Also see Cruising Free Atlantic Row 2025 on Facebook.