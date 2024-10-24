Specsavers Haverfordwest is participating in the event, which aims to offer support to the community.

The first event took place at the Haverhub, Quay Street, on Thursday, October 17, with further events running monthly until March 2025.

The purpose of the event is to provide a free meal, a warm space, and an opportunity to socialise, while also offering advice and support to attendees.

Participants will also learn how to prepare nutritious meals on a small budget through cooking demonstrations and workshops.

The event is designed to assist residents during the colder months, providing essential resources in a welcoming environment.

Specsavers Haverfordwest will host a stand offering free spectacle repairs, cleaning, and general MOTs.

A variety of organisations, including Lifepoint Pembs, VC Gallery, and Pure West Radio, will also take part, providing life skills and craft workshops, nutritional cooking demonstrations, and a ‘swap shop’ for clothing and toiletries.

Charities and service providers such as the NHS, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS), and Connect Pembs will be present to offer advice and signposting to additional resources.

Dani Thomas-Turner, administration assistant at Specsavers Haverfordwest and a member of Haverfordwest Town Council, has helped organise the event, alongside her husband, Haverfordwest Town Councillor Randell Thomas-Turner.

Mrs Thomas-Turner said: "We wanted to bring people together over the winter months to offer support, warmth, and a sense of community.

"There are many people struggling in the current financial climate and this event is designed to help."

Retail director, Wayne Jones, said: "We are honoured to support this community-driven charity event as part of our commitment to empowering lives through enhanced perception.

"By offering free spectacle repairs and expert advice, we aim to spark conversations that go beyond practical services, creating meaningful connections and ensuring that every person in Haverfordwest feels supported and valued."

In the coming months, organisers hope to replenish the food bank table and provide attendees with meal kits containing ingredients and recipes to help them prepare nutritious meals at home.

Specsavers Haverfordwest is open seven days a week.

