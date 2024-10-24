The 23-year-old, who appeared on the 2024 season of the reality show, will make his pantomime debut in this year's production of "Snow White" in Milford Haven.

The semi-professional footballer, who plays for Chertsey Town FC, will take on the role of Prince Richard.

Drew Baker, the Big Pembs Panto director, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have Reuben join our panto family.

"His enthusiasm and natural stage presence will undoubtedly add an extra sprinkle of magic to our production of Snow White."

Mr Collins, who is from Surrey, is also an accounts assistant and has previously played for AFC Wimbledon, Basingstoke, and Truro City.

He said: "I'm over the moon to be part of this fantastic show.

"Pantomime has always been a dream of mine, and I can't wait to bring some Love Island charm to Milford Haven."

The production of "Snow White" will run from December 11 to 31 at The Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the Big Pembs Panto website.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the Big Pembs Panto website or call the box office on 01437 723493.