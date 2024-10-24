Haydn Blockwell was charged alongside Mcauley Brown, Haydn Ashton and Gethin Picton after reports that a man was stabbed and a second man was attacked on August 24.

Blockwell, of James Street in Hakin, was accused of wounding with intent and an alternative offence of unlawful wounding relating to the first man, as well as attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent towards the second man.

He was further charged with possession of a knife.

He denied all charges.

At a plea and trial preparation hearing, Hannah George said 18-year-old Blockwell accepted being at the scene, but “had no prior knowledge of the incident”.

The defendant appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 21 charged with breaching his bail and criminal damage.

Blockwell was alleged to have damaged his Electronic Monitoring Service (EMS) tag in Haverfordwest on October 20.

He admitted the offence, and his bail was revoked.

The court ordered Blockwell to pay a £40 fine and a £16 surcharge, and he was remanded in to custody ahead of his trial for the August 24 allegations – which will begin on April 14, 2025.

Ashton, 18, of Larch Road in Milford Haven; Picton, 19, of Elm Lane in Milford Haven; and Brown all denied wounding with intent and unlawful wounding relating to the first man, and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent towards the second man.

Brown, 18, of Tower View in Marloes, denied having a knife in a public place, but admitted criminal damage after admitting scratching his name in to the door of the police cell.

The three other defendants are on bail awaiting their trial.