Paramedics contacted Dyfed-Powys Police at 10.25am on Saturday, October 19 to ask for assistance, but sadly 12-year-old Honey French died shortly afterwards.

Her family have been offered support from specialist officers and police officers have also been at her school to offer support to friends and classmates.

Honey’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a joint statement from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Pembrokeshire council, Honey was described as been “a keen performer and writer” who “will be very much missed”.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that one of our pupils passed away unexpectedly at the weekend,” read the statement.

“Honey French was much loved and cherished by all who knew her, and was a valued member of our school community here at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA.

“She was a keen performer and writer who gave generously of her humour, time and talents to support our school family and wider community – and she will be very much missed.

“Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this sad time. We now ask people to be mindful of the family's need to grieve in private.”

Following Honey’s death, a police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a call from the ambulance service requesting assistance at an address in Milford Haven at 10.25am on Saturday, October 19.

The spokesperson added that help and support for anyone affected by this incident was available from If you are affected by this incident, you can find help and support from Childline.

Papyrus also offers support to young people up to the age of 25 struggling with their mental health.