The 12 teenagers from Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School swapped their classrooms for the rugged landscapes of Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) this month.

They took part in a five-day adventure at Outward Bound Aberdyfi, coinciding with the organisation's 83rd birthday on October 4.

The students faced a range of challenges, from navigating mountains to canoeing across coastal waters, aimed at developing skills such as resilience, teamwork, and problem-solving.

Iain Sime, who led the group, said: "Aberdyfi is where it all began for Outward Bound, and it was incredible to see the learners from Henry Tudor embrace this opportunity.

"The challenges they faced were about personal growth, with many discovering strengths they didn’t even know they had."

For many of the students, this was their first time away from home and their comfort zones.

Leo Mason Reed, a Year 10 learner, said: "I was nervous at first, but I’m so glad I did it.

"I feel like I’ve learned so much about myself, and I’m definitely more confident now."

Suzanne, the school-based youth worker who accompanied the learners, emphasised the lasting impact of the trip.

She said: "This wasn’t just about being outdoors.

"Our learners learned important life skills that they can carry forward.

"They worked together, overcame challenges, and discovered new ways to support each other.

"It’s an experience that will stay with them long after this week."

The trip was made possible by financial assistance from The Friends of Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School, Valero, and the Port of Milford Haven.

It reflects the school's dedication to providing a well-rounded education, helping learners grow not only academically but also as individuals capable of navigating life's challenges with confidence and compassion.

As Outward Bound marked 83 years of inspiring young people, the learners of Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School added their own chapter to this legacy.

Suzanne said: "We’re incredibly proud of our learners for stepping up to the challenges at Aberdovey.

"This experience has given them a new sense of what they can achieve, and we hope they carry that mindset into everything they do."