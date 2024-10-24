Landsker Business Solutions, based in Carmarthenshire, presented The DPJ Foundation with a cheque for £5,760.

The money was raised during Landsker’s 25th birthday celebrations, through a charity auction and raffle at the black tie event held at the Wolfscastle Hotel.

Elissa Owen from The DPJ Foundation said: "We are very grateful to Landsker and all the people who bid on auction lots and bought raffle tickets.

"The money will go a long way in helping us to continue to provide much needed mental health support and services to those in the agriculture sector across Wales."

Landsker director, David Selwyn, said: "It was an honour to be able to present the cheque to The DPJ Foundation, and we at Landsker have been very proud to have DPJ as our charity of the year this year.

"Many of our clients are in the farming and agricultural sectors, and it’s great to be able to support a charity which offers much needed help to farmers and agricultural workers in Wales."

Landsker Business Solutions assists SMEs with a range of services, from marketing and HR to business planning, grants, and funding.