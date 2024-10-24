Graham Potter was sentenced to 24 weeks In prison on January 2 for assaulting a woman in Neyland and criminal damage. As part of this, he was made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

However, 40-year-old Potter appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 16 accused of harassment by breaching the restraining order.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

It was alleged that Potter sent the woman text messages and voicemails between October 11 and 14.

The defendant, of Vine Road in Johnston, pleaded guilty to breaching the order.

He was remanded in to custody and will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on November 11.

When he was initially sentenced, the court heard that Potter was “getting verbally abusive” towards the victim on November 23 before becoming violent.

Potter grabbed the woman by the arm and punched her in the mouth, causing her lip to bleed, before later smashing her television and a chair.

He initially tried to blame the victim when police arrived, insisting she had “kicked off”.

“There’s two sides to his personality. He can be lovely when he’s not drunk,” the victim said, via prosecutor James Hartson.

When applying for the restraining order, Mr Hartson said: “She doesn’t believe that the defendant is going to change his ways.”

“You Mr Potter are a nasty bully. You assault women when you get drunk,” Judge Paul Thomas KC said.