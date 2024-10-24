The initiative, known as SeaFit, is being brought to Wales for the first time by the Fishermen's Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society.

It aims to provide fishermen and their families with easy access to free health and wellness services.

These include dental treatment, mental health support, and physical health check-ups.

The event is the result of years of collaboration between the Fishermen's Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society, alongside local health authorities, industry representatives, and various support organisations.

The aim is to ensure that fishermen can prioritise their health without disrupting their demanding work schedules.

SeaFit manager, Carol Elliott, said: "The Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society are committed to improving access to health and wellbeing services.

"This is the first time we’ve taken SeaFit to Wales and are expecting to find similar issues to those in other areas of the UK, for example, many fishermen have not been able to see a dentist in years, others can have undiagnosed high blood pressure or cholesterol and in some cases, those have needed immediate medical assistance."

Fishing is one of the most hazardous professions in the UK, with fishermen facing harsh conditions at sea, long hours, and high physical demands.

This, coupled with isolation, can take a significant toll on both their physical and mental health.

SeaFit was designed to meet active and retired fishermen, and their families, on the quayside – at the heart of their working environment.

As one fisherman recently said: "The pressures of the job can be intense.

"Having health services right here at the harbour is a game-changer for us.

"It means we can get the help we need without losing a day's work."

SeaFit offers a comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing, tailored specifically to the unique challenges fishermen face.

The event in Milford Haven will take place on November 7.

For more information, visit the Fishermen's Mission website.