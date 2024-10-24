At Pembrokeshire Coast National Park authority meeting of October 23, members were recommended to approve RNLI fundraising be allowed on six Park Authority managed beaches until December 2029.

A report for members said most organised beach activities that take place within Pembrokeshire require a licence or other formal permission from the Park Authority.

It added: “Over the years the Park Authority has generally not supported commercial and/or charity fund raising activities to take place on PCNPA controlled beaches due to the potential impacts on the National Park’s special qualities and people’s enjoyment of our local beaches.

“However, in April 2008 the Park Authority agreed to make an exception for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and granted permission for the charity to provide an information and fundraising presence on some beaches in Pembrokeshire for a limited period and only on a trial basis.

“At the time, this was a change to PCNPA’s longstanding approach but was accepted because of the vital role that the lifeguard service of the RNLI provides and the opportunity to impart practical beach safety information to the general public.

“The initial trial period was deemed to be a success, and the RNLI has continued to fundraise on a number of beaches throughout Pembrokeshire during the summer months with the expressed permission of PCNPA. The RNLI has again contacted the Park Authority, via Pembrokeshire County Council, seeking permission to renew their fundraising activities which underpin the safety of key beaches.”

The RNLI sought permission to renew activities at Newgale, Broadhaven, Nolton Haven, Whitesands, Newport Beach, and Poppit Sands between May and September each year.

The report added: “The reputation of Pembrokeshire beaches as being both clean and safe is equally vital to the visitor economy and, to this end, the RNLI play an important role that keeps the beach experience in Pembrokeshire ‘competitive’ when compared with other destinations in the UK. For the above reasons Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) remain supportive of the RNLI’s beach presence and currently authorise the RNLI’s fundraising activities on beaches under PCC’s management control.”

Members praised the importance of the RNLI, with Cllr Chris Williams, one of the organisers of the annual Saundersfoot New Year swim, saying that event was planning to have the RNLI as one of its ‘headline’ beneficiaries for the forthcoming year.

Members supported consent for the RNLI’s fundraising activities to continue for a further five years (to December 2029) subject to the activities being on any single site for no more than 28 days, and literature being bilingual.