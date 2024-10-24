Charlie Simpson, 19, of St Faith’s in Lamphey, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

It was alleged that Simpson, who was 18 at the time, crashed a Ford Fiesta at Lamphey Service Station causing damage to a petrol pump on February 24.

He was accused of driving without due care and attention and then failing to stop after the crash.

Simpson pleaded guilty to both offences on October 16.

The defendant was fined £120 for each offence and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £96 surcharge.

Simpson was handed eight points on his licence, and received a nine-month disqualification for accumulating too many points.