Dewi Thomas, Dyfrig Thomas, and Eirlys Thomas, who operate Cildywyll Farm in Llanddowror, near St Clears, were found guilty of severe breaches of animal welfare laws.

This follows a previous conviction on February 24, 2023, where Eirlys Thomas and her son Dewi Thomas were prosecuted for causing unnecessary suffering to livestock, while Dyfrig Thomas received a formal caution.

The latest case arose from a May 2023 investigation by the Animal Health Department, in collaboration with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and Dyfed Powys Police, after receiving complaints about the condition of animals.

On May 31, 2023, Animal Health Officers, a vet from APHA, and a police officer from Dyfed Powys Police inspected Cildywyll Farm.

They found dogs and puppies roaming freely with no control over breeding, livestock living among carcasses, and severely ill cattle and pigs.

One cow was found with an untreated swollen eye, while several dogs, including a Cocker Spaniel with protruding ribs, were living in hazardous conditions, eating rotting carcasses, without water, or adequate accommodation.

In a barn, inspectors found decomposing carcasses alongside living animals.

The Thomas family had not sought veterinary care, with unvaccinated puppies and animals suffering from untreated illnesses.

Improvement notices were issued and they were required to address the immediate welfare needs of their animals.

Pigs, dogs, and puppies were removed from the premises.

However, further inspections revealed ongoing non-compliance.

Subsequent visits uncovered more neglected animals, including sheep with untreated injuries, and discrepancies in farm records related to livestock deaths and movements.

Between February and September 2023, 144 bovine deaths were recorded at the farm, with 32 deaths unaccounted for.

Judge DJ Layton stated: "History shows over the past years the family has neglected animals from pigs to dogs to sheep.

"This is a situation that resulted in the grandmother and father having a suspended sentence order, which is as close to prison as you can get, and Dyfrig Thomas got a caution, presumably due to his age, then as soon as the order was made, the situation continued, with dogs exposed to hazards and not having suitable beds, a sow wasn’t given water – a fundamental, basic need, puppies and adult dogs eating animal carcasses, pigs eating carcasses… It’s shocking."

Dewi Thomas was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from keeping livestock for five years.

Eirlys Thomas received a 12-month community order and banned from keeping animals for five years, while Dyfrig Thomas received a six-month community order and banned from keeping animals for two years.

All three were ordered to pay a total of £19,275.10 in costs, and livestock was confiscated under section 34 of the Animal Welfare Act.