Opening this weekend, the new store in Pembroke Dock is housed in the former Wilko building on Pier Road.

It’s the third Home Bargains in the county, coming after the success of the company’s stores in Haverfordwest and Milford Haven.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains confirmed that the official opening of the Pembroke Dock premises will be this Saturday, October 26, and revealed that the doors will open at 8am.

They added; “Home Bargains has invested approximately £2 million into its new store….. creating 45 new jobs in the local community with its store in Pembroke Dock, with 38 of these being new hires.”

Lara Riley, the new Pembroke Dock store manager, said: “I’m really excited to be opening our new store at Pembroke Dock, the excitement around opening a new store is impossible to match.

"I think this store will be a great addition to our already well-established stores in Pembrokeshire.

The people of Pembroke Dock are in for a fantastic shopping experience, and we are truly looking forward a welcoming each and every one into our store.”

Home Bargains now has over five million customers a week shopping in its 600 outlets across the UK, and the company is opening approximately new 50 stores a year.

The 12,680 sq. ft Pembroke Dock store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh, chilled and frozen food.

Lara added: “Pembroke Dock will be a great location for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

For more information on the ranges available, visit www.homebargains.co.uk.