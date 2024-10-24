Back in July, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park members backed a public consultation being launched for potentially designating Cresswell Quay as a Conservation Area.

Cresswell Quay, home to the Cresselly Arms, is “one of the most scenic villages within the National Park and is highly significant as a very early coal port, retaining several buildings of architectural importance,” a report for members has stated.

There are some 500 conservation areas, defined as “areas of special architectural or historic interest, the character of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance” across Wales, 14 in the national park.

Following the consultation, an officer report recommending the conservation area be approved at the national park’s October 23 meeting said there were no objections to the designation during the consultation, but there were suggestions to expand it to include an additional area of woodland on the northern bank of the estuary, which had been taken on board in amended plans before members.

It added: “The designation of a conservation area at Cresswell Quay would recognise the special architectural and historic interest of the village and would ensure that future development either preserves or enhances the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

It finished: “Officers consider that part of the special interest of Cresswell Quay is the relationship between the village, the estuary and its wooded setting, which is unusual in a Pembrokeshire context.”

Park member Madeline Havard, who moved approval, said the amendments “just fit better,” adding: “I’m really delighted this has gone so well.”

Cllr Simon Hancock said: “Cresswell Quay is a really, really special part of the park, it’s really got its own micro-identity and charm and local dialect.”

Members unanimously backed the conservation area designation, with formal statutory notices to be publicised; a draft appraisal and management plan coming before members early next year.

Earlier this year the Cresselly Arms won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales.