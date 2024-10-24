The ‘hub’ is home to Neyland’s library, town council offices and bar/restaurant, as well as providing space for a variety of leisure and sports activities.

Councillor Alan Dennison, in a submitted question heard at the October meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, asked: “The outcome of the Cabinet meeting in September 2019 determined the need for a PCC representative on the board of directors of Neyland Community Interest Company (The Hub).

“This move was in accordance with the terms of the investment agreement between PCC and Neyland CIC, which mandated the presence of a PCC representative on the board of directors. This decision would not only ensure compliance with the agreement but also foster closer collaboration and communication between PCC and Neyland CIC, enhancing transparency and governance.

“The involvement of a PCC representative on the board of directors would provide a valuable channel for PCC to have a direct impact on the strategic direction and decision-making processes of Neyland CIC, ultimately leading to a more harmonious and productive partnership between the two entities.”

His question finished: “Who is PCC’s representative on the board of directors of Neyland CIC?”

Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller declared a personal and prejudicial interest, as a director of Neyland CIC, and left the meeting.

Responding, Leader Cllr Jon Harvey said there was no council representative on the board, and no requirement for there to be so.

In a supplementary question, Cllr Dennison said a delay in submitting accounts by the CIC had “highlighted the need for an independent director of the board appointed by Pembrokeshire County Council”.

He added: “Effectively what’s happened is Neyland CIC has been loaned money by the council on a leasehold building, the asset lock has been transferred to a private company, in the name of one councillor and one accountant only; should Neyland CIC go into administration the whole of the asset transfers across to the private company.”

He finished: “The question is, will the leader make immediate arrangements with Neyland CIC to appoint a council-appointed director to represent the interests of Pembrokeshire County Council?”

Cllr Harvey responded, saying the 2019 meeting did not contain a requirement for a council representative.

“I think your question is designed to be critical of a director of Neyland CIC, and we know who that is because he’s left the room. If you have any issues with Neyland CIC I think you should report that to the Section 151 officer.

“I think it’s an absolutely wonderful facility; I don’t see what the issue is. If you can come back with evidence of any wrongdoing please direct it to the Section 151 officer or the head of legal services.”