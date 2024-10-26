This week's Western Telegraph Camera Club gallery shows some October scenes from around our county - from a misty morning at Keeston to the safe-ashore boats at Tenby harbour.

Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.





Shine on

Pembrokeshire had a great view of the magnificent Harvest Moon. (Image: Sarah Ellis)

Gone fishing

Fisherman waiting for a catch at Cleddau Reach, Pembroke Dock. (Image: Louise Berrisford)

As the sun goes down

The Seaweed Hut at Freshwater West. (Image: Jain Lawrence)

Safe harbour

The Tenby harbour boats are on dry land for the winter. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

Crock of gold?





A gorgeous rainbow over Haverfordwest. (Image: Rosemary Rees)

Autumn haze

A misty morning by Keeston. (Image: Rob Cox)