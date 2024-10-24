The collision occurred at around 2.45pm on Back Lane which was closed for over one hour.

A red Honda Civic and a grey Audi TT were involved before the road reopened at 4pm.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 2.45pm, Tuesday 23rd October.

“A grey Audi TT and a red Honda Civic were involved in the collision on Back Lane Haverfordwest. Minor injuries reported by both drivers. The road was closed and reopened at 4pm.”