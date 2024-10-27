The popular fair is set to return on Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10, 2024, at the gardens.

The weekend-long event promises a busy schedule, showcasing a wide variety of antiques and collectables to suit all tastes and budgets.

Visitors can expect displays of Welsh art and pottery, quality jewellery, militaria collections, and furniture in the Great Glasshouse.

The Ty Melyn, a regency house, will feature displays of antique furniture, Welsh textiles, books, art glass, jewellery, and silver.

It will also have vintage clothes and accessories.

A large marquee beside the Millennium Courtyard will house militaria, art glass, vintage items, and architectural gardenalia.

The recently renovated Theatr Botanica will display old favourites such as silverware, Moorcroft collection, art and treen, along with collections of Welsh furniture, textiles, and French brocante.

The Millennium Courtyard will transform into a vintage market, with smaller marquees showcasing vintage toys, clothing, retro and upcycled furniture, gardenalia and tools.

The Apothecary room will have a vintage/mid-century theme.

The fair, known for featuring Welsh collectables, will not disappoint this year.

Chapel Lane Antiques, known for their Welsh textiles, pottery, and furniture, will be exhibiting in Theatr Botanica.

Their collection includes Welsh child's chairs, rare stick chairs, milking stools, and larger pieces like dressers and linen press cupboards.

Welsh Stick chairs, made by amateur woodworkers using local materials, are known for their comfort and unique construction.

The first known image of a stick chair is from Wales, in a Welsh book of laws from the late 12th or middle 13th century. The image - in 'Laws of Hywel Dda' showed a judge sitting on the chair which has a plank seat with legs and uprights mortised into the seat.

The fair will also feature Welsh pottery, including Llanelli, Swansea, and Ewenny.

Alistair and Helen Crawford will showcase rare Llanelli pottery, including the coveted cockerel plates.

Their collection of Wemyss ware, including a rare gigantic tyg, is also set to impress.

Richard Bebb’s collection of Welsh artists will be another highlight.

A selection of militaria stands displaying rare medals, military swords, and vintage firearms will also be present.

Displays of Victorian linen, vintage clothes, samplers, quality jewellery and silver, nostalgic interior designs, rare paperweight collections, Royal Worcester, Moorcroft, and a collection of blue and white pottery can all be found at the fair.

The fair will open at 10am and close at 4pm on both days.

The £12 admission fee provides entry to the fair on both days and includes five additional days of free entrance to the garden.

Dogs are welcome, but not inside the Glasshouse.