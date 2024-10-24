A reward of up to £2,500 is being offered for information which leads to the arrest of Donathon Rosemin.

It is alleged that Rosemin, who goes by the nickname Don Ragga, targeted a woman on a dating website on Wednesday, May 10 last year.

He is said to have then travelled to her home in Ammanford uninvited and told her he was staying for a couple of days. During this time, he is accused of raping her.

Rosemin, who has links with south Wales and London, is now wanted by police.

He is described as aged 50 to 55, of stocky build, with black hair and of Afro-Caribbean ethnicity.

Donathon Rosemin is accused of raping a woman after targeting her on a dating app. (Image: Crimestoppers)

The Charity Crimestoppers has launched an appeal and offered a reward of up to £2,500 for information which leads to Rosemin’s arrest.

They have advised people not to approach Rosemin, but to get in touch if you know of his whereabouts.

Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers national manager for Wales, said: “We encourage anybody with information about Rosemin’s whereabouts to come forward and speak to our charity 100 per cent anonymously. This means no involvement with the police, no court appearances, and no witness statements.

“Our charity, which is independent of the police, gives people the option to remain completely anonymous when telling us what they know.

“It is important to also remember that if you are assisting an offender, you are committing a serious criminal offence.

“There are people out there who must know Rosemin’s location. Please speak up.

“Crimestoppers is open 24/ 7, 365 days a year via our website and on the phone. Remember that you can share with us where he is hiding, and no one will ever know.”

To report any information, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information. In an emergency always call 999.