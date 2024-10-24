Honey Foxx French died at her home in Milford Haven on Saturday, October 19.

Those who knew her, and the wider community, are being encouraged to light candles in her memory.

Milford Haven Business Circle said: “Honey’s radiant personality and infectious laughter brightened the lives of everyone she touched. Her absence will be deeply felt by our community.

“Those of us at MHBC would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Honey’s family and friends during this time of profound sorrow.

The business circle urged people to light candles as a way of coming together, supporting one another and honouring Honey's memory.

“By lighting candles, we symbolise her enduring spirit and the unwavering love she brought to the world. Honey's light will forever shine brightly, guiding us through the darkness,” it said.

Milford Haven Town council also extended its condolences to Honey’s family: “The mayor, councillors, and town council staff are so sorry and so saddened to learn of the passing of Honey Foxx French,” it said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Honey's family and friends at this time.”

Jaimie Gurney, of Captured Soul Photography, said she was honoured to create a virtual candle in honour of the 12-year-old.

“Honey was a beloved member of our Milford Haven community who sadly passed away this past weekend, and her loss has deeply impacted us all,” she said.

“The outpouring of tributes across Pembrokeshire is a testament to her wonderful spirit. Words cannot express the loss we as a community are feeling.

“I must express my heartfelt condolences to Honey’s parents and the rest of Honey's family and extended family. This is a pain you should not have to bear.

“For me personally I cherish the memories Honey, my daughter and their other friends shared and am so thankful to have many photos to look back upon. But it's heartbreaking to think that there should be so many more.

“I will continue to hold a candle in Honey's honour. Let's all spread light and keep her memory shining bright.”

Honey passed away on Saturday, October 19 (Image: Wales News Service)

Honey was a pupil at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi who described her as someone who ‘gave generously of her humour, time and talents’ and who would ‘be very much missed’.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that one of our pupils passed away unexpectedly at the weekend,” read a joint statement from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Pembrokeshire County Council .

“Honey French was much loved and cherished by all who knew her, and was a valued member of our school community here at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA.

“She was a keen performer and writer who gave generously of her humour, time and talents to support our school family and wider community – and she will be very much missed.

“Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this sad time. We now ask people to be mindful of the family's need to grieve in private.”

Following Honey’s death, a police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a call from the ambulance service requesting assistance at an address in Milford Haven at 10.25am on Saturday, October 19.

“Sadly, a 12-year-old died a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time, and support has been offered from specialist officers.

“Officers have also been available at the child’s school today for friends who need support.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The spokesperson added that help and support for anyone affected by this incident was available from Childline.

Papyrus also offers support to young people up to the age of 25 struggling with their mental health.