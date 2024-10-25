Jack Howden, 20, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences.

Howden was alleged to have had a knife at Carmarthen Railway Station on December 9 last year.

He was also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent of causing fear of or to provoke unlawful violence, and affray.

Howden admitted having a knife and affray.

Judge Geraint Walters adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Howden, of Kingsway in Teignmouth, was readmitted to bail, and was ordered to return to court for sentence on November 21.

Previously at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 27, Howden had pleaded guilty to cannabis possession on December 9 last year at Carmarthen Railway Station.