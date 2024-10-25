Rachael Popplewell opened Curiosity Kitchen on the Riverside Quay almost eight months ago.

Located next to Holland & Barrett, Rachael offers a wide selection of Al Taglio pizza, cookies, brownies and coffee.

Rachael opened Curiosity Kitchen around eight months ago. (Image: Newsquest)

The entrepreneur has ambitions of opening a bigger premises in Haverfordwest. (Image: Newsquest) Rachael has received a lot of support from locals. (Image: Newsquest) Rachael said: “I’ve been here for nearly eight months. I opened on the first of March. Things have gone better than I expected. It has been challenging at times because of all the disruption from the work going on. “

“However, I have my regular customers. Plenty of people come in to try something different. People have been very positive and friendly. No one has come in and been difficult.

“I’m in negotiations for extending the lease. I’m looking at options at where to go next. But I plan to continue growing my business in the town centre.

“I’m looking for a bigger space in Haverfordwest, somewhere people can sit in and enjoy Neapolitan pizza and pasta dishes. Long term, I want a larger space for the community. Somewhere like Haverhub where I can host events.”

Rachael makes Al Taglio pizza. (Image: Rachael Popplewell) Brownies are one of the most popular items on Rachael's menu. (Image: Rachael Popplewell) Rachael has started to make birthday cakes for customers. (Image: Rachael Popplewell) Since opening her business, Rachael has introduced new items such as focaccia sandwiches which has become one of her most popular meals.

She continued: “I do three focaccia specials from Monday to Thursday including Korean sticky chicken, meatball marinara and pulled pork.

“By Thursday all my focaccias are gone. Customers are also starting to order birthday cakes and cold buffet food for parties.”

Despite some locals asking Rachael whether Haverfordwest is the right town for her business, she has received plenty of extra support from residents.

One customer gave Rachael free pumpkins. (Image: Rachael Popplewell) Rachael said: “One of my regular customers gave me a stand for my tablet and decaf tea. Someone else designed the menu board.

“Another gave me free pumpkins so I can make pumpkin soup and asked for nothing in return. I can’t believe how generous people are here. I would encourage more people to come to town. There are more attractions in Haverfordwest than people realise.”

Rachael was determined to start a food-related business since she was in primary school.

After gaining experience by working for various restaurants, the entrepreneur decided to start her own venture.

She became particularly interested in Al Taglio pizza due to its versatility and began selling her food at the Haverfordwest farmers market before opening Curiosity Kitchen.

To find out more about Curiosity Kitchen, check out the website.