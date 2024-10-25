A WOMAN has admitted careless driving after a crash in the Tesco car park in Cardigan.
Colleen Hilsdon, 51, of Maesingli in Newport, was driving a Vauxhall Astra at Tesco in Cardigan on March 20 when she crashed in to a Mercedes.
Hilsdon was charged with driving without due care and attention, to which she pleaded guilty.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The defendant’s case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 10, where she was handed four points on her licence.
Hilsdon was fined £146, and must pay £110 in costs and a £58 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here