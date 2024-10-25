Colleen Hilsdon, 51, of Maesingli in Newport, was driving a Vauxhall Astra at Tesco in Cardigan on March 20 when she crashed in to a Mercedes.

Hilsdon was charged with driving without due care and attention, to which she pleaded guilty.

The defendant’s case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 10, where she was handed four points on her licence.

Hilsdon was fined £146, and must pay £110 in costs and a £58 surcharge.