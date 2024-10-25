Home Bargains opens a new shop in Pembroke Dock this Saturday (October 26) from 8am.

The discount retailer will replace the building on Pier Road that used to belong to Wilko.

Anthony Lacey believes the new store will encourage people to shop in person. (Image: Newsquest) Home Bargains is set to open on October 26. (Image: Home Bargains) Louise Harvey said: “Any sort of investment is a good thing. It’s like a household shop and sells a lot more than just food. People will benefit from more jobs. It’s much better than leaving it abandoned.

“There isn’t much investment in Pembrokeshire, so any investment is good.”

Anthony Lacey agreed: “Pembrokeshire needs uplifting. Pembroke Dock isn’t a great town. There’s an ageing population and any new business that can bring jobs will help local people.

“What other prospects are there? Everyone has gone bonkers with online banking. No one talks to anyone anymore. Anything which prompts people to go shopping outside is a good thing.”

Rachael Popplewell from Curiosity Kitchen added: “Who doesn’t love Home Bargains? It’s affordable so it’s great for people who don’t have lots of disposal income. It could also create more jobs.”

However, not everyone is convinced by the development due to various other supermarkets existing the area.

A woman who wanted to stay anonymous said: “It’s not a good thing because we have Lidl who sell food, we have Asda, we have Tesco, we have Aldi, we have B&M and now we have Home Bargains.

“Everything has food in it. The food sold in all these stores are more or less the same. I miss Wilko. We could have something different to food.”

After Saturday, Pembrokeshire will have three Home Bargains - one in Pembroke Dock, one in Haverfordwest and another in Milford Haven.

A spokesperson from Home Bargains has revealed how the new store will create 45 new jobs in the local community, including 38 new hires.

The Pembroke Dock Home Bargains manager, Lara Riley, also expressed how excited she is for the shop’s opening day and how it will be a great addition to the local community.

Home Bargains has over 600 outlets across the UK, more than five million customers a week and is opening around 50 new shops per year.

The Pembroke Dock store will sell health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks, frozen food, fresh food, homewares and a range of other products.

For more information about Home Bargains, visit the retailers’ website.