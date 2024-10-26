The six defendants were accused of drug-driving, refusing to take a breathalyser test, using a mobile phone at the wheel, driving without insurance and having an untaxed vehicle.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JOHN KENNEDY, 29, of no fixed abode, has been banned from the roads after being caught drug-driving.

Kennedy was driving an Audi A6 on the A4066 at St Clears on March 31. When tested, he recorded having 4.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.

Kennedy pleaded guilty, and was disqualified from driving for three years at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

He was fined £230 and must pay £85 in costs and a £92 surcharge.

KAYLEIGH DELL, 32, of The Ridgeway in Saundersfoot, refused to take a breathalyser test.

Dell was suspected of driving a vehicle on September 27, and when asked to provide a breath sample to the police for analysis, failed to do so.

She pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 17. The court heard that she had two previous convictions for related offences.

Dell must complete a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The defendant was also banned from driving for five years, and must pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.

DENISE HOLMAN, 56, of Ffynnon Wen in St Davids, was caught driving without any insurance.

Holman was driving an uninsured Nissan Juke on the A40 at Robeston Wathan on March 6.

The defendant pleaded guilty, and was fined £288 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

She was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £115 surcharge, and had six points added to her licence.

Holman was not disqualified from driving due to her mitigation, as the court was told that her losing her licence would lead to the loss of her business.

ESTHER CALLOW, 39, of Maes Gwair in Bridgend, was using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Callow was driving a Citroen Relay on the A40 Narberth Road in Haverfordwest on May 17. Whilst driving, she was using her mobile phone.

The defendant pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

She was ordered to pay a £160 fine, £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. Callow also had six points added to her licence.

MATTHEW GEORGE, of Hillside Close in Goodwick, has been found guilty of driving an untaxed Ford Transit on January 20.

The previous tax had run out on September 20 last year.

George was found guilty after the offence was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

The defendant was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £100 in costs and £53.34 in vehicle excise back duty.

THOMAS RIDGE, of Bethesda, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall Astra after the tax had run out.

Ridge was driving on College Road in Wimbledon on April 8, and the previous tax had run out on January 31.

The defendant was found guilty after the offence was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Ridge was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £140 in costs and £33.34 in vehicle excise back duty.