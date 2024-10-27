Perhaps you have some nostalgia pictures that you would like to see published?

River Cleddau, Haverfordwest, early 1900s, from Samantha Dalton. Goodwick Duke Street, 1920s, from Deborah Tilley. Merlins Bridge, estimated 1900s, from Samantha Dalton. 1900s Castle Square & Castle Hotel, Haverfordwest, from Samantha Dalton Fishguard Main street 1905, from Andrew Harries