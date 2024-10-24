The man – who cannot be named to protect the identity of the baby – has been charged with unlawfully taking the baby against the mother’s wishes from an address in Haverfordwest on October 6.

He is currently in custody ahead of appearing to enter his plea at Swansea Crown Court on November 11.

The case came before Swansea Crown Court to determine whether the defendant, of Haverfordwest, could be granted bail.

The court heard that the man had “appeared without warning” in the woman’s home having reportedly “shimmied up an outside drainpipe” to gain access to the address.

He told police that he had permission to take the baby with him, and the court heard that the infant was not harmed.

Craig Jones said the Crown Prosecution Service opposed bail being granted due to the proximity between the man’s house and the complainants, and because the defendant had a history of breaching court orders.

Hannah George, appearing for the defendant, acknowledged his past record, but said that he had no record of breaching bail or of offences against this complainant.

Judge Huw Rees denied the man bail. He was remanded back into custody ahead of his next appearance at court on November 11.