Porthlysgi Beach is a gorgeous place to visit in Pembrokeshire.
Located in St Davids, the beach consists of a rocky cove at high tide and crystal blue water ideal for bathing.
Meanwhile, at low tide, Porthlysgi Beach features golden sand and a range of rock pools to explore.
Some claim the cove was named after an Irish raider who landed in the cove before going ashore and killing a local Celtic chieftain.
Apart from free parking, there are no onshore facilities at the beach and no lifeguards.
Visitors are advised to check tide times before visiting Porthlysgi, so they don’t get cut off by the incoming tide.
The nearest amenities are at the city of St Davids where there is a historic cathedral, pubs, restaurants, hotels and toilets.
Another beach, known as Caerfai, is also located near St Davids and is a 12-minute drive from Porthlysgi Beach.
