Connect: Pembrokeshire, which supports businesses, events, sports, and charities in the region, aimed to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity and veteran hub VC Gallery.

The event, which centred around a pool tournament, saw Mr Williams, a three-time World Champion, take on attendees in 30 frames of pool.

Dan Metcalf, from Connect: Pembrokeshire, said: "We have been going as an organisation for just over a year and we have around one hundred businesses on board.

"We’re also connected with a handful of charities, including the VC Gallery and wanted to give back.

"So, creating a legacy project which combines all the things we enjoy doing – just seemed the most natural thing to do.

"We all love our sports including snooker and when Mark Williams agreed to get involved with our first big event, it all grew from there.

"He is such a laid-back character, and he was amazing from the off.

"Mark arrived at the venue a couple of hours before we were set to start in his shorts and t-shirt.

"People were just walking in, walking up to him, getting things signed and making memories."

The evening also featured guest speakers from Wales Air Ambulance and VC Gallery, who highlighted the importance of their work.

The Wales Air Ambulance charity provides hospital-standard treatments and transfers to patients in need.

It relies heavily on donations and fundraising events to raise the £11.2 million needed each year to keep its helicopters and rapid response vehicles operational.

Mr Metcalf said: "We wanted to help support a national charity that serves the whole of Wales and the air ambulance is there for everyone when they need it most.

"In a perfect world it wouldn’t be needed but it is, and we know its importance so wanted to raise awareness to highlight the work it does."

The event raised a total of £2,237 for the two charities.

Mr Metcalf said: "This was our first fundraiser in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity and the feedback has been great, and we would support it again.

"We’ve got lots of ideas up our sleeves and are excited to raise as much money as we can."

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance’s head of fundraising, said: "The opportunity to play against three-time World champion Mark Williams must have been a dream come true.

"Congratulations to the Connect: Pembrokeshire team for putting together an amazing evening, bringing everyone in the local community together for two great causes.

"It’s fundraisers like this that enable us to continue to travel the length and breadth of Wales saving thousands of lives each year."