Both Tenby’s RNLI lifeboats, Dyfed-Powys Police, coastguard personnel and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 were involved in the mercy mission.

The swimmer was said to be in difficulty in the choppy sea off Tenby's Castle Beach. (Image: Tenby Lifeboats RNLI)

It followed a report from a member of the public that they had seen what appeared to be a swimmer in difficulty off the town’s Castle Beach.

Tenby RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats were requested to launch shortly before 4pm.

Coastguard Helicoper 187 arrived from St Athan to join the lifeboats in the search. (Image: Tenby Lifeboats RNLI)

Tenby Lifeboats RNLI said: “The volunteer crews were quicky on the water and made best speed in choppy seas to the area, where the inshore lifeboat was tasked to search as close inshore as was safely possible in difficult conditions and the all-weather lifeboat requested to search offshore.

“They were soon joined by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 from St Athan and, shoreside, by coastguard and police crews from Tenby.

“With the area thoroughly searched from sea, air and land, nothing was found and with nobody reported missing, all units were stood down to return to station.”