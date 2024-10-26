Barry John MBE, founder of the VC Gallery, shared his insights at the event hosted by Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS).

The conference took place on October 14 and aimed to raise awareness about the often-under-reported issue of child-to-parent abuse.

Mr John, who has used art therapy and community outreach to support veterans and civilians, spoke about the challenges families face when dealing with this form of abuse.

He placed particular emphasis on the experiences of military families.

Drawing from his military background and advocacy work, Mr John highlighted the "intense shame and helplessness" that parents often feel in such situations.

He shared a poignant insight from a veteran who said: "The irony is that I can serve and protect my country, but I can’t even protect myself and my wife."

This statement shines a light on the mental and emotional barriers faced by military personnel dealing with abusive behaviours from their children.

Mr John's address also underscored his efforts to reconnect military personnel with civilian life and support their reintegration into local communities.

His organisation, the VC Gallery, uses creative expression as a therapeutic tool for individuals facing emotional and psychological challenges, particularly veterans.

Mr John's talk highlighted the potential of these methods to assist families affected by child-to-parent abuse.

Michelle John, director of PEGS, said: "Having Barry speak was really important for me.

"We need grassroots organisations that are deeply embedded in their communities to show other services and countries best practices, share learnings, and encourage people to connect.

"With the nuances involved in supporting serving and ex-serving armed forces personnel, there was no better person to address these challenges."

The international CPA conference brought together a diverse range of experts, advocates, and practitioners from around the world.

The event focused on equipping professionals and policymakers with the tools and knowledge to better understand and address child-to-parent abuse.

Ms John further emphasised the significance of Mr John's contributions, stating: "Being able to highlight a local veteran who has used his expertise to benefit the local community on an international scale has been a privilege.

"Now, other areas nationally and internationally will have a greater understanding of the difficulties faced by serving and ex-serving members of the armed forces who are experiencing child-to-parent abuse."

Mr John's participation in the conference helped bridge the gap between military and civilian communities.

He offered a fresh perspective on the role of art, community support, and trauma-informed care in addressing complex family dynamics.

The international CPA conference remains committed to fostering collaboration and raising awareness around child-to-parent abuse.

For more information on the conference, visit PEGS Events.