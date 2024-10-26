Paul Fosh Auctions, based in South Wales, is putting the two-bedroom, mid-terrace cottage under the hammer with a starting bid of just £15.

Sean Roper from Paul Fosh Auctions said: "We're selling a really lovely holiday cottage in an idyllic seaside setting in West Wales.

There are two bedrooms (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

"And for just £15, one lucky bidder could land the lovely coastal cottage and with it, endless holidays in this wonderful coastal region, near Aberporth, for many years to come."

The property, known as Cottage 14, is part of the Penrallt Hotel Complex on the outskirts of Aberporth in Ceredigion.

Mr Roper described it as 'spacious' and 'modern,' making it an 'ideal base' for family holidays or breaks with friends.

He said: "The fully furnished and well-equipped cottage, which also comes with onward bookings as a turn-key holiday let, and which is being sold with vacant possession, achieved annual rental income of £18,000 in 2023 and £21,000 in 2022."

The cottage is located on the outskirts of Aberporth and has an 'inviting feel' according to Mr Roper.

The downstairs is open-plan (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

It features an open-plan design with individually styled interiors, white painted walls, laminate flooring, and 'quality' furnishings. Mr Roper said it is 'a homely base to relax and unwind.'

The kitchen is equipped with cream fitted units and sleek granite worktops.

The first floor houses two bedrooms, set up as a king-size and twin, offering views of the surrounding countryside.

The rooms come with storage space and extra lighting with lamps for late-night reading.

On the ground floor, there's a wet room.

Mr Roper added: "There’s parking for two cars and an enclosed garden."

The property is close to a hotel, pub, and fish and chip shop for meals.

The property has an enclosed garden and parking (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

The online auction for the cottage will take place on the Paul Fosh Auctions website.

It will start on Tuesday, November 5 at noon and end around 5pm on Thursday, November 7.

The cottage is one of around 80 properties being offered for sale in the auction.

For more information, potential bidders can visit the Paul Fosh Auctions website.