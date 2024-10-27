The Milford Haven Business Circle (MHBC) is holding a Hallowe'en market and an evening of mediumship and music to raise funds for Prostate Cymru and the Community Access Defibrillator Fund.

The market, featuring a range of stalls, including food and craft vendors, jewellery, hair accessories, crafts, cards, candles, and resin arts, will take place at The Pill Social Centre on Thursday, October 31, from 11am to 5pm.

Meanwhile, the evening of mediumship and music, featuring renowned medium Nathan Roberts and musician Chris Didcote, will be held at Milford Haven Rugby Football Club on the same date.

Doors open at 6.30pm, and tickets, priced at £5, can be purchased online, at Cast 'n' Craft Fishing for Health on Charles Street, or on the door.

Some of the funds will go towards the Community Access Defibrillator Fund.

These devices played a crucial role in a recent cardiac arrest incident on Friday, October 11, when two MHBC members provided immediate treatment using one of the community's defibrillators via the GoodSAM app, before ambulance services arrived.

The event organisers stressed the importance of these defibrillators and their commitment to acquiring more for the community.