At its recent AGM, Cardigan Hospital League of Friends changed its name and constitution to become the Friends of Cardigan and Community Health Care.

The new charity has 12 trustees and a remit to support health care needs in the Cardigan area. All the assets of the old League of Friends have been transferred across.

Chair Catrin Miles said it would future proof the organisation and paid tribute to all the past trustees of the League of Friends who worked so tirelessly to support the now-demolished Cardigan Hospital.

"This is an important turning-point tonight, marking the transition from the old League of Friends to the new CIO constituted body,” she said.

“We can look back with pride on all the hard work and efforts of members throughout the decades, whilst looking forward to a new way of working for the benefit of the people of Cardigan and the community," she said.

One of the former League of Friends trustees, Beti Emanuel, was presented with a life membership by the chair.

"Some of the old trustees will not be transitioning to the new organisation and one who has been extremely pro-active and involved for many years is Mrs Beti Emanuel,” said Catrin.

I have fond memories of Beti accompanying a group of us as we went round the wards at the old hospital singing Christmas carols, helping with arranging gifts for the patients, arranging fund-raising events and so on. “This certificate is in recognition of her years of hard work, with thanks from us all," she added.