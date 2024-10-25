Mum-of-two Lisa Ball, 37, sadly died at her home in Pennar last month after bravely battling through health problems for several years.

“Everyone’s heart goes out to her husband Andrew and two boys, five-year-old Jackson and Jenson, 11,” said pub landlady Rachael Taylor, who is organising a fundraiser for the family this Saturday.

“I’ve known Lisa for 25 years since we were in school together, and she was such a happy, vibrant person.

"Massive loss"





“She was the soul of every occasion, always making people laugh.

“Lisa was such a community woman who would do anything to help anyone, and everyone feels a massive loss.”

Lisa’s funeral took place last Tuesday, October 22 and Rachael added: “She was such a beautiful person.

“It was a heartbreaking day, and I don’t think there was a tear left in anybody at the end of the day, but we did her proud.”

The fundraiser for the family will take place at The Cricketers pub in Imble Lane, Pennar, where Rachael has just taken over as landlady.

“We’re having a race night on Saturday (October 26), not only to raise money for a wonderful family but to celebrate Lisa,” she said. “The support and the sponsorship has been amazing, so much so that we’re now hoping to raise £1,000.

“We’ve also got a great raffle with tickets to see Cardiff City amongst the prizes, and there are still a few slots for sponsorship or races and horses."

Rachael and her mum and dad, John and Marie, cut the ribbon to celebrate officially taking over at The Cricketers last Friday night. (Image: The Cricketers) Rachael, 38, and her mum and dad, John and Marie Taylor have bought the lease of the premises and the vision for the Cricketers is to make it a place for all the family to enjoy get-togethers, fundraisers and big-screen sporting events, as well as continuing the strong support for the Cricketers sporting teams.

“Since I was 16, I’ve had an ambition to run my own pub, and over the years I’ve worked behind bars all over Pembroke and Pembroke Dock, so this is a dream come true for me,” she said.

Taking over The Cricketers, with its bar and function room, is 'a dream come true' for Rachael. (Image: The Cricketers)

“I just love the Pembroke Dock community, people all rally round together and I want to bring some life back to the Dock with nights out for everyone at decent prices.”

Upcoming highlights include a Jugsy Bingo night – this one strictly for the over-18s - with jugs of cocktails, karaoke and cheeky prizes; a sell-out drag artiste night, an evening with a hypnotist and lots of family-friendly Christmas and New Year fun including a Christmas Eve quiz and free pool and juke box.

Anyone who would like to offer support to Saturday’s fundraiser can contact Rachael via The Cricketers Facebook page.