Ian Rickman, FUW President said: “The judging panel were delighted with the nominations this year, but Stephen’s diligent and relentless work for over 20 years representing the industry in a public role on the issue of Bovine TB in particular placed him on top.

“A worthy winner, Stephen has used his own experience of dealing with TB on his own farm business, having been in and out of restrictions for over a quarter of a century, to highlight the main issues that affect Welsh farmers, publicly.”

Mr James is Chairman of the Wales Animal Health and Welfare Framework a position he has held since July 2018. As Chairman, working closely with Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, He works to make improvements in standards of animal health and welfare across Wales.

He has also been a leading figure in representing the concerns of Welsh farming to the Government. As an industry representative on the Welsh Government TB programme board, he has undertaken countless bilingual media interviews to local, national and international broadcasters.

He highlights the impact the disease has on farming families and the need for the Welsh Government to implement a Comprehensive TB Eradication Strategy.

On winning the award, Mr James said: “Receiving this award is a huge privilege. It was quite a shock to hear the news. I am extremely grateful to receive the award, especially at an event that is so close to my heart and is so important to the milk sector in Wales. Thank you so much for the honour.”

Stephen James has held a wide range of positions within NFU Cymru from local branch chairman to president (2014-2018).

He has worked on a number of significant policy areas including the Common Agricultural Policy Reform and Brexit, dairy issues and an influential figure during the trying times of the 2012 milk crisis. Alongside other UK farming union leaders, he addressed the July 2012 dairy farmers Westminster Hall Rally.

Passionate about supporting the next generation of farmers, Stephen shared the responsibility for his farm business at Gelliolau to his son, Daniel, at a young age.

He has been heavily involved with the Wales Young Farmers, both locally and nationally holding a number of positions including Pembrokeshire County Chairman, Pembrokeshire County President and Wales YFC Council member.

A long standing member of First Milk and a Director and past Chairman of Clynderwen and Cardiganshire Farmers, he truly believes in the values and principles of co-operative organisations.

He is former President of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, a President and active Board Member of Clunderwen Show Society, a past Chair of Clunderwen Community Council and member and past Chairman of Narberth Grassland Society. Stephen James is also a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Societies.

Ian Rickman concluded: “Stephen James has truly made an outstanding contribution to the Welsh Dairy Industry. We are delighted to present him with this FUW award in recognition of the years of work he has carried out on behalf of Welsh farmers. On behalf of the FUW, I congratulate and thank Stephen for his work.”