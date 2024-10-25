Papaipit Linse, 43, is accused of killing Louis Linse in Haverfordwest on January 10.

John Hipkin KC, appearing for Linse at the hearing on October 25, requested that the defendant was not asked to enter her plea.

Mr Hipkin said that the defence had received a psychiatric report the previous day, and needed time to go through this with the defendant.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

“The defence wish to see and finalise whether any trial is going to be necessary in this case,” Mr Hipkin said.

“It’s a complicated case.”

Prosecutor Caroline Rees KC did not oppose the application to adjourn the case. She asked for the defendant’s custody time limit – which is a safeguard to prevent unconvicted defendants from being held in custody for an excessive period of time before trial – to be extended until November 29.

Judge Paul Thomas KC approved this, and adjourned the case until November 22.

Dyfed-Powys Police and paramedics were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10, and the force later confirmed that officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old child.

HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Paul Bennett opened the inquest into the death of Louis Linse on January 19. The inquest was adjourned pending the result of the police investigation.