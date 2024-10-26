The Harriet Davis Trust, which runs three specially adapted properties in Tenby and one in Narberth, was given the money by the Mark Benevolent Fund.

The charity was formed in 1992 and was named after Harriet, a young girl with a rare degenerative disease who died at the age of 11 after enjoying several holidays in Tenby.

Despite enjoying these holidays, the family had found them challenging because of a lack of suitable accommodation.

The trust's properties are equipped with therapy pools, mobile hoists, lifts, profile beds, and specialist kitchens and bathrooms to meet the needs of the children who stay there.

They also have 'memory meadows' to remember children who have died.

Trust administrator Susie Shales said: "We often welcome families with children that are profoundly disabled or have life-limiting illnesses who have never had a holiday due to their restricted financial circumstances, and others who only have a few weeks or months left with their loved one and are desperate to make their final memories together."

The trust faced a challenging time during and after the covid-19 pandemic and needed funds for necessary structural repairs at two of the properties and replacement of equipment.

Ms Shales contacted Steve Thurgood, the charity steward for the Mark Masons of Dyfed, for financial assistance.

The funds were required to purchase specialised profile mattresses and two Careflex chairs.

The application was approved within a week of submission.

Trust manager Carol Lincoln and Ms Shales attended the cheque presentation ceremony at the Ivy Bush hotel in Carmarthen.

Carol expressed her gratitude to the M.B.F. for their quick and generous assistance.

She also spoke about the relief and enjoyment the seaside holidays provide to parents of disabled and sick children.

The M.B.F. trustees, Derek Thomas and David Powell, explained the purpose of the M.B.F., the range of charities they support, and the criteria for a successful application.