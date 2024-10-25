The trailer was taken from the Pontfaen area between October 15 and 16.

It was last seen travelling on the A40 towards Haverfordwest and turning towards Mathry.

“We are investigating the theft of a trailer from the Pontfaen area,” said a police spokesperson.

“The incident took place around between 5pm on Tuesday October 15 and 9am on Wednesday October 16.

“The trailer was distinctive in that it had two number plates on the back. It was seen on the A40 between 9pm to 9.15pm on Tuesday October 15 heading towards Haverfordwest.

“It is believed that the vehicle and trailer turned right in Newbridge towards Mathry. It was being towed by a vehicle and the trailer did not have working lights.”

If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, you can contact police online: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In all matters quote reference number 24*882546.