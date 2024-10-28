10 members of the POINT Youth Centre's youth forum participated in the Fishguard Bay Sustainable Food Initiative's festival, which took place in Fishguard and Goodwick on October 12 and 13.

The young people hosted a Pop-Up Pizzeria at their drop-in centre, supported by Fishguard Town Council.

The event was a platform for them to sharpen their skills in a real-life catering environment.

The aspiring chefs were taught to use a wood-fired pizza oven (Image: POINT: Fishguard & Goodwick Young Persons Trust)

With guidance from local experts, the aspiring chefs not only contributed to the event’s success but also gained valuable hands-on experience.

The young forum members prepared and served 27 pizzas to festival-goers, all while managing orders and working as a team in a high-pressure environment.

They were also taught how to operate a wood-fired pizza oven by food experts involved in the festival.

The hit of the night was a pumpkin and sage pizza.

27 pizzas were made (Image: POINT: Fishguard & Goodwick Young Persons Trust)

The event was more than just a chance to show off cooking skills; it was about personal development.

The young people stepped out of their comfort zones, gaining confidence and learning to thrive in a professional environment.

Their enthusiasm and commitment were evident, and they are eager to continue working in similar initiatives.

10 members of the POINT youth forum took part (Image: POINT: Fishguard & Goodwick Young Persons Trust)

The Fishguard Bay Food Festival was a setting for youth empowerment, proving that given the right tools and opportunities, young people can rise to the challenge.

The POINT Youth Centre hopes to see its youth forum continue to be involved in community-based projects, helping these future leaders flourish.