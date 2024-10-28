Compounded by external factors such as the cost of energy, inflation, changing subsidies and economic volatility, a “perfect storm” of crises is pushing farm margins to the brink, a trade association has warned.

The association, Solar Energy UK, has launched an online survey to understand the pressures currently faced by farmers, landowners and those working in the agricultural sector and the extent to which diversification could help farms tackle headwinds.

“We believe the perspectives of farmers have been largely missing from the national conversation on farm diversification and renewables,” said Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett.

“We want our survey to assess the acute challenges farmers have faced this year, from turbulent energy prices to the weather. With margins squeezed to near breaking-point, it explores solutions to mitigate uncertainty in fallow periods and asks farmers to what extent diversification could help them maintain their livelihoods.”

Diversifying through renewables – be it solar, wind, battery energy storage or anaerobic digestion – presents a significant opportunity for farmers to generate a more predictable and sustainable income stream.

The survey results will be compiled into a national report to inform discussions on farming and energy policy, to ensure the voice of the UK’s farming community is heard in the important debate.

Commenting on the season, Welsh Borders farmer Gareth Williams said: “As we harvest the fruits of our labour, late summer is always a busy time on UK farms, but this year’s season has certainly been challenging.

“We’ve faced a perfect storm of economic headwinds through crop prices, inflation on inputs and multiple years of weather extremes. On our farm, and for a lot of our neighbours, we’re asking fundamental questions about our long-term viability.

“What farmers need is certainty, confidence and tools at our disposal to steady the peaks and trough of difficult years. Diversifying our farms – whether through holiday cottages, solar energy or biomass – means we can be more resilient to the uncertainties.”

Solar Energy UK’s national survey is specifically targeted at farmers, landowners, and those working on farms across the UK. Taking less than 10 minutes to complete, it will provide participants with the opportunity to help influence the national conversation on farming and energy policy.

Participants who take the time to share their insights in the survey will also be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 gift voucher.

Solar Energy UK is a membership-based trade body committed to promoting renewable energy solutions that benefit both the environment and the economy. The organisation is dedicated to supporting British farmers by providing sustainable energy alternatives that can help secure the future of UK agriculture.

Farmers, landowners, and farm workers are encouraged to participate in the survey and have their say in shaping the future of British agriculture.

To participate in the survey, visit farmingsustainably.co.uk

For more information about Solar Energy UK, visit solarenergyuk.org