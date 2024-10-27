Reg Mwandiambira completed the 112-mile Sportive at Long Course Weekend Wales 2024 and raised £1,196 for the Wish Fund.

The Wish Fund is a campaign by Hywel Dda Health Charities that creates lasting memories for children and young people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions and their families.

Mr Mwandiambira, a mental health and learning disabilities commissioning case manager, said: "I am very thankful to all the kind people that rose to the occasion and gave towards the fundraising.

"My hope is that the Wish Fund is firmly on people’s radar and that it doesn’t end here.

"Grateful as I am, I know our part in this was insignificant next to the continued hard work and dedication of the various professionals across children's and paediatric palliative care services.

"Most of all, next to all the resilient individuals and their inspirational families, keeping positive in the face of unimaginable yet very real challenges."

Katie Hancock, Pembrokeshire fundraising officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: "We’d like to say a massive well done and thank you to Reg for taking part in the Long Course Weekend Sportive to raise such a great amount for the Wish Fund.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."

