Redberth Croft CIC, founded by Daisy Coleman, was established in 2019 and officially registered as a Community Interest Company in 2024.

The farm offers a range of nature-based activities, from gardening therapy and animal-assisted activities to creative workshops and rural skills training.

One of the farm's standout initiatives, the 'Hedging Your Vets' project, has been supported by the Port of Milford Haven Community Fund.

The project provides veterans with training in traditional hedgelaying, which not only helps preserve biodiversity but also aids personal growth and mental wellbeing.

The training runs throughout the winter and equips participants with skills that can lead to future employment opportunities in conservation and sustainable agriculture.

The farm also collaborates with organisations such as The VC Gallery and The Tenby Project to expand its reach and impact.

Together, they work with local authorities to provide day services and promote greater inclusion and accessibility for people with learning disabilities and mental health challenges.

Redberth Croft CIC is more than just a farm; it is a community hub that offers a wide range of activities and services.

The farm also offers creative workshops, rural skills training, and other activities designed to help individuals with complex needs learn new skills, build confidence, and connect with others in a welcoming environment.

The farm's mission is based on the belief that nature-based activities and green health initiatives can provide therapeutic benefits.

Those interested in getting involved with the 'Hedging Your Vets' project or signing up for future courses can find more information on the farm's website and social media channels.

The farm continues to make a difference in the community, providing a safe haven for those in need and promoting personal growth and environmental conservation.

By providing a supportive environment and a range of activities, Redberth Croft CIC is helping to build a more resilient and compassionate community in Pembrokeshire.