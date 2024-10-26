The players from Kilgetty AFC were amongst an estimated one million people marking the ten-year anniversary of Wear Red Day.

The side continued their support of Show Racism The Red Card at a recent Friday night training session.

Kilgetty AFC Women captain, Maisie Sherratt, said: "Here at Kilgetty AFC we believe that football is for everyone. Everyone is welcome at our club and on our pitch.”

Shaka Hislop is now president of Show Racism the Red Card. (Image: Show Racism the Red Card)

Support for Wear Red Day has been growing fast since 2014, when 7,000 people registered to take part.

By 2023, this had escalated to 615,000 , with a target set for one million supporters in 2024.

"Be the difference"





In an encouraging message, Show Racism the Red Card said: “As part of the team, you make us stronger. Every heart and every mind that we change, changes at least one life, but can change hundreds, if not thousands of others.

“Be a proud anti-racist. Be the difference. Join us. Wear Red.”

Show Racism the Red Card (SRtRC) is the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity.

It was established in January 1996, thanks in part to a donation by then-Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who is now the president of the organisation.

Abuse to admiration

He was confronted by a group of young people shouting racist abuse at him. After one of the group realised who he was, their attitude suddenly went from abuse to admiration as they asked for an autograph.

Although this made fee disrespected and in fear for his family, t made him think of the power of the individual and the power footballers have to make a difference.

SRtRC continues utilising the high-profile status of football and players to help tackle racism.

The majority of the campaign’s work involves delivering educational workshops to young people and adults in schools, workplaces and at events held in football stadiums.

"Football is for everyone"





Added Kilgetty AFC player Leah Mitchell: "Football is for everyone, no matter what background you're from, what age, what level you play at.

“This is what it's all about: coming out today, having a good time, and getting involved."

For more information, visit https://www.theredcard.org/wear-red-day/