The free event, organised by Milford Haven Round Table, will take place on Tuesday, November 5, from 4pm to 8pm.

The event will feature more than just a fireworks display.

Attendees can look forward to live music hosted by Pure West Radio, a fun fair, and a variety of street food.

The display will be set against the backdrop of the marina and the Milford Haven Waterway.

For safety reasons, sparklers will not be allowed at the event, and there will be no access from the Hakin side, either on foot or by car.

Hakin Point Jetty will also be closed.

The best viewing spots are expected to be Mackerel Quay, but attendees are advised that parking is limited.

Organisers The Milford Haven Round Table suggest parking in town and walking down or using the park and ride.

For those wishing to make a night of it, the Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront is offering a limited number of marina-view rooms.

For more information, visit the Milford Waterfront website.