Dan Potter, who joined the RNLI in 1981 and is the great nephew of Frederick Shayler, a renowned coxswain from the 1920s and '30s, has had an outstanding volunteering career at New Quay Lifeboat Station.

Over the past three decades as a Coxswain of New Quay all-weather lifeboat, Dan, former county councillor for New Quay, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and bravery, guiding the lifeboat crew through countless rescues and ensuring the safety of those at sea. His expertise and experience have been invaluable, and his continued service is a testament to his passion and resilience.

A year ago, Daniel Potter and his crew received the Chairman’s Letter of Thanks, an RNLI gallantry award recognising one-off instances of bravery, courage and endeavour for rescuing three Irish rowers in November 2021, during Storm Arwen.

Dan Potter and Bernie Davies (Image: RNLI)

Dan said: “That was a very challenging rescue, and it’s one that I will always remember. I’m very proud of our crew who showed great determination and courage in saving the three ocean rowers.

“I’m not ashamed to say, there were tears on the lifeboat that day. The look on their faces when we reached them will stay with me for a very long time.”

His lifelong friend and New Quay RNLI’s station mechanic, Bernie Davies said: “Dan's unwavering dedication and commitment to the safety and well-being of the community and Cardigan Bay has been inspiring.

“As we mark this significant anniversary, we say a big congratulations to Dan and are extremely grateful for his long-term commitment to saving lives at sea.”

Local dolphin trip business owner, Jonathan Evans, whose father was in the role previously, added: “Congratulations to Dan Potter and the RNLI, who chose the right man to take over from Winston Evans, my father. New Quay has been very lucky to have such a dedicated coxswain for 30 years. No-one can question the commitment you have shown to the job, you've done Winston proud and beaten his 29 years too.”