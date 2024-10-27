The aptly-named Battle Trophy competition saw Tenby and District Camera Club holding their annual battle with eight invited Welsh clubs competing for the Battle Trophy.

This is a social and competitive evening with a buffet and raffle provided by the club members.

Each club submitted ten digital images to be critiqued by judge, Roy Thomas.

It was a fine line between the top three clubs, with the standard being of an exceptional quality One point separated the top three clubs - Tenby winning with 188/200 points, and Alan Nedd and Cardigan in joint second with 187/200 points.

Full marks

Three members of Tenby Camera Club were awarded full marks for their images. They were Gill Mackay, Charlie Kidd and Cheryl Hewitt.

The best overall Image, chosen by Roy, was Charlie Kidd’s image Griffon Vulture Magpie Confrontation.

Thanks were given to Roy Thomas and to everyone who attended and helped make it a very enjoyable evening.

Season's first Open competition

The club held its first competition of the new season with the first Open contest.

Entries were encouragingly high with 18 prints and 52 digital images put forward from 26 club members.

This was a well-attended event to see judge Mike Clatworthy critiquing and scoring an excellent range of images. He commented the entries were of a high standard.

Prints winners

In the Prints category, the Gold medal was won by Gary Mayhew with Coming to say hello.

Silver went to Jan Sullivan with Open Wide and Bronze to Ali Rees with Sedge Warbler with Food.

Four Highly Commended awards were given to Rob Cox, Jan Sullivan and Charlie Kidd (two images images) .

Digitals winners

In the Digitals, the Gold medal was won by Liz Wallis with Avocet Taking Off.

Silver medal went to Alistair Mackay with Merlin 2, with the Bronze medal going to Alan Brown with Double Helix.

Nine digital images were given a Highly Commended award and they were by Paul Richards (2) images), Jo Wakeman, Ali Rees, Jayne Crocker, Charlie Kidd, Jan Sullivan and Gill Mackay (2).

Welcome to Alun

Earlier this month, the club had the pleasure of hosting Alun Crockford, a Tenby born and bred professional photographer.

One of his ambitions was to hold an exhibition in Tenby and his presentation was to show how he achieved his goal .

Alun wanted to photograph local people who had contributed to Tenby’s rich and diversified culture. And the exhibition, sponsored by the Arts Council of Wales and funded by the National Lottery it was held in Tenby Museum & Art Gallery.

Alun also showed members a selection of photographs rescued from a skip when the well known Tenby Photographer Graham Hughes studio closed down.

A Tenby and District Camera Club spokesperson said: "A trip down memory lane for many members, with Alun preserving Tenby’s rich heritage for future generations."